Obama Wants It Both Ways On Healthcare

Obama’s approach to pushing healthcare reform forward faces a major contradiction. See, generally speaking the current major stakeholders (the AMA, insurance companies, the drug lobby, etc.) favour some version of reform. But Obama wants them as enemies, because it’s easier to blame them than it is to blame intransigent blue-dog democrats.



He ran into this contradition at his just-concluded New Hampshire town hall, as noted on Twitter by two veteran political reporters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.