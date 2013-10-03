Obama To Wall Street: 'This Time's Different'

CNBC just broadcasted an

interview with Obama.

This is the key line:

JOHN HARWOOD: You mentioned calm. Wall Street’s been pretty calm about this. The reaction I would say, generally speaking, has been, “Washington fighting, Washington posturing, yaddah, yaddah, yaddah.” Is that the right way for them to look at it?

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: No, I think this time’s different. I think they should be concerned. And — I had a chance to speak to — some of the financial industry who came down for their typical trip. And I told them that — it is — not unusual for Democrats and Republicans to disagree. That’s the way the founders designed our government. Democracy’s messy.