Obama Writes Big "Pro Business" Editorial In The Wall Street Journal

Obama is delivering a big plate of red meat for “pro-business” centrists, both with the substance and context of a new editorial he has in the WSJ opinion section.



The gist is pretty simple: Obama is ordering an overhaul of how rules are executed by regulators to ensure that in addition to promoting health/the environment/etc. they also promote job growth.

And even past regulations will now be examined through the job-creation lens.

We don’t know how this will work in practice, but we suspect the goal is tone, and to get people to continue talking about his move to the centre, and the arm he’s extending to business. And the fact that it’s in the WSJ helps his recent effort a lot.

The first line: “For two centuries, America’s free market has not only been the source of dazzling ideas and path-breaking products, it has also been the greatest force for prosperity the world has ever known.”

