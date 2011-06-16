Meet Obama's New Best Friends

Obama is back on the Wall Street warpath — but this time it’s not to criticise banker paychecks and lack of regulation; he’s on the warpath to win them back in time for the election.



He’s already dispatched campaign manager Jim Messina and former JP Morgan exec Bill Daley to speak with Wall Street and beef up the donor list.

Before he announced his re-election bid back in April, the President called 24 Wall Street bigwigs to Washington to begin his offensive.

Obama will use hedge fund titans like Eric Mindich and Paul Tudor Jones as ‘bundlers’ — individuals who can go out and recruit other big spenders to the Democratic donor pool. It’s not their individual donations that are important here, it’s who else and how many they can get on board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.