Meet Obama's New Best Friends

Obama is back on the Wall Street warpath — but this time it’s not to criticise banker paychecks and lack of regulation; he’s on the warpath to win them back in time for the election.
He’s already dispatched campaign manager Jim Messina and former JP Morgan exec Bill Daley to speak with Wall Street and beef up the donor list.
Before he announced his re-election bid back in April, the President called 24 Wall Street bigwigs to Washington to begin his offensive.
Obama will use hedge fund titans like Eric Mindich and Paul Tudor Jones as ‘bundlers’ — individuals who can go out and recruit other big spenders to the Democratic donor pool. It’s not their individual donations that are important here, it’s who else and how many they can get on board.
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He's the founder of Eton Park Capital Management. He formed the hedge fund after 15 years with Goldman Sachs
Love for the Dems: Mindich has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Dems over the last decade. Last year alone Mindich donated $89,600 to Democrats including Harry Reid, Chris Dodd and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He founded $12 billion York Capital Management in 1991, before which he was a partner at Kellner, DiLeo & Co., where he was responsible for investing in risk arbitrage and special situation investments. He worked at Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette too.
Love for Obama: He donated at least $2,300 to Obama's campaign in 2008.
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He is the founder of $15 billion Tudor Investment Corporation. He began his career trading cotton futures for broker Eli Tullis. He also worked at E.F. Hutton with Glenn Dubin.
Love for Obama: PTJ hosted a 500-guest fundraiser for Obama in 2007 at his Greenwich mansion.
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He's co-founder of $21 billion Highbridge Capital Management, of which he sold a controlling stake to JP Morgan for $1.3 billion in 2004. He still oversees Highbridge's funds. He once provided seed capital to Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon.
Love for the Democrats: He's a 'staunch Democrat and has made a number of large donations to the party as well as to candidates like Hillary Clinton.'
Wall Street domain: Investment banking
Who is he: He has been President and COO of UBS since 2004, and the Chairman and CEO of UBS mericas since January of 2007.
Love for Obama: Appointed to President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board in 2009. This year he was appointed as a member to the President's Council for Jobs and Competitiveness.
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He's the co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group. He's a billionaire.
Love for Obama: Last year Lastry hosted a fundraiser for Obama in New York. He also said earlier this year: 'I'm still a huge supporter. When you really break it down, he has actually done a pretty good job.'
Wall Street domain: Hedge funds
Who is he: He's a general partner of Boston Provident, L.P. and is the Chairman of the New Jersey State Investment Council. He previously worked in the financial institutions group at McKinsey.
Love for the Democrats: Kramer held a fund raising dinner for Obama earlier this year. He's also on the board of the Alliance for Climate Protection, the organisation founded by Al Gore. He had multiple roles under Clinton, and in 1992, served as a coordinator of President-elect Clinton's transition team on financial services issues. He also served as Associate Director of the White House Domestic Policy Staff at one stage.
Wall Street Domain: Private equity
Who is he: He's the cofounder and managing principal of Centerbridge Partners. Before Centerbridge, Gallogly worked at Blackstone for 16 years, rising to be the head of private equity.
Love for Obama: He is currently on President Obama's Economic Recovery Advisory Board.
Wall Street Domain: Investment banking
Who is he: He's the Global Head of Investment Banking for Lazard, where he's worked since 1993.
Love for the Democrats: Last year he donated $1,000.
Wall Street Domain: Investment banking
Who is he: He's a Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equities at Evercore. Before that he was a Managing Director and Global Head of Equities at Fox-Pitt Kelton. Myers grew up in Libya, Peru and Indonesia.
Love for the Democrats: He's donated thousands of dollars over the years.
Wall Street Domain: Investment banking
Who is he: He's the head of of JP Morgan's Investment Bank.
Love for the Democrats: He donated thousands of dollars to Schumer, Gillibrand and Lincoln last year.
Wall Street Domain: Private equity
Who is he: He joined Cerberus Capital Management in 2001 and is a Managing Director. Before Cerberus, he was a managing partner of TGV Partners.
Love for the Democrats: He donated to Hilary Clinton in 2008. But he also donated to Romney, so according to the NYT, Obama 'is also courting prominent Wall Street figures who could serve as Mr. Obama's ambassadors at firms known for leaning Republican,' like Tessler.
Wall Street Domain: Private equity
Who is he: He's COO of Blackstone, before which he was Chairman of Global Investment Banking and Private Equity at Credit Suisse First Boston.
(Potential) Love for Obama: Like Tessler, James is being courted as a potential ambassador 'at firms known for leaning Republican,' according to the NYT.
Wall Street domain: Investment banking
Who is he: He's a partner and co-founder of Centerview Partners, before which he was Group Vice Chairman of UBS and a member of the board. He was a was a prominent Kerry supporter.
Love for Obama: He said, 'The first goal was to get recognition that the administration has led the economy from an unimaginably difficult place to where we are today. Now the second goal is to turn that into support.'
