Obama Wagers It All On Pelosicare

A week ago we asked what Obama would spend his political capital on: healthcare, stimulus, climate ore financial reform.



There’s no way he can get it all done, as ambitious and popular as he is.

Well, now we know, the entire bet is on healthcare, as evidenced by his now-daily speeches on the subject, and the fact that he’s rollong up his sleeves on this one.

Carol Lee at Politico reckons that the beginning of the healthcare fight marks the end of the honeymoon period:

President Barack Obama has been ad-libbing aggressively in speeches this week, as his twin priorities — turning around the economy and overhauling health care — have run into trouble.

Straying from prepared remarks is out of character for the disciplined president, and lately he’s been doing it to deliver his most biting rhetoric — whether to take on his critics or to pressure Congress. The president even had a “bring it on” moment this week, when he veered off his text to call out Republicans, without saying he was calling out Republicans.

“Now, my administration has a job to do, as well, and that job is to get this economy back on its feet,” Obama said in Michigan, following the text scrolling on the teleprompter.

But instead of moving on to his efforts on the auto industry, as planned, Obama detoured: “And it’s a job I gladly accept,” he said sharply. “I love these folks who helped get us in this mess and then suddenly say, ‘Well, this is Obama’s economy.’ That’s fine. Give it to me.”

