President Barack Obama’s new budget proposal will ask Congress to devote millions of dollars for a new trade enforcement centre and more U.S. inspectors in China as the administration takes aim at unfair trade practices abroad, a senior administration official said Saturday.

It’s all part of Obama’s focus on boosting U.S. manufacturing and exports as he tries to win over voters and improve the economy in this election year.

Romney talks tough on China

CNN reports Romney talks tough on China

Calling the country a “cheater,” Romney promised to impose a variety of trade restrictions if China doesn’t comply with intellectual property laws and allow its currency to float freely in foreign exchange markets.

“I’ll clamp down on the cheaters, and China is the worst example of that,” he said as he presented his top ideas for job creation in Las Vegas.

“If they cheat, there is a price to pay,” he added. “I don’t want a trade war, but I don’t want a trade surrender either.”

Obama vs. Romney – What’s the Difference?

If you like Obamacare, then vote for Romney or vote for Obama. It really does not matter. If you support war-mongering then vote for Obama or vote for Romney, it really does not matter. On Mideast policies, it does not matter. On trade, it does not matter.

Other than a small number of social issues like abortion, it simply does not matter.

If you want a change, then vote for Ron Paul. Otherwise, let birth control and abortion be your guide because otherwise (as I have said repeatedly) President Obama and Mitt Romney are Nearly One and the Same!

