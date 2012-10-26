WAPO/ABC POLL: ROMNEY JUMPS OUT TO 3-POINT LEAD

Photo: AP
Republican nominee Mitt Romney has expanded his lead over President Barack Obama in the latest Washington Post/ABC tracking poll to 3 percentage points. It was a 2-point increase from Wednesday, when Romney held a 1-point lead for the second consecutive day.
It’s also significant because it means that Romney has hit 50 per cent in three tracking polls today: WaPo/ABC, Gallup and Rasmussen.
The 47-per cent mark for Obama is his lowest since before the national conventions in late September. It’s also a 4-point swing from Monday, when Obama held a 1-point advantage over Romney.
Other crucial numbers for Romney:
- He leads the president 52-43 on the question of which candidate would best handle the economy.
- He has effectively pulled even on the question of which candidate “better understands the economic problems people in this country are having,” which has been a key advantage throughout the race for Obama.
- Romney has also moved into a virtual tie on voters’ perception of who would best handle international affairs.
Obama, though, still has key advantages on which candidate would best “advance middle-class interests.” And his job approval sits right at 50 per cent.
Here’s how the tracking polls stack up for the day:
- Gallup: Romney 50, Obama 47
- Rasmussen: Romney 50, Obama 47
- IBD/TIPP: Obama by 2
- PPP: Obama 49, Romney 48
