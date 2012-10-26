WAPO/ABC POLL: ROMNEY JUMPS OUT TO 3-POINT LEAD

Photo: AP

Republican nominee Mitt Romney has expanded his lead over President Barack Obama in the latest Washington Post/ABC tracking poll to 3 percentage points. It was a 2-point increase from Wednesday, when Romney held a 1-point lead for the second consecutive day.



It’s also significant because it means that Romney has hit 50 per cent in three tracking polls today: WaPo/ABC, Gallup and Rasmussen.

The 47-per cent mark for Obama is his lowest since before the national conventions in late September. It’s also a 4-point swing from Monday, when Obama held a 1-point advantage over Romney.

Other crucial numbers for Romney:

He leads the president 52-43 on the question of which candidate would best handle the economy.

He has effectively pulled even on the question of which candidate “better understands the economic problems people in this country are having,” which has been a key advantage throughout the race for Obama.

Romney has also moved into a virtual tie on voters’ perception of who would best handle international affairs.

Obama, though, still has key advantages on which candidate would best “advance middle-class interests.” And his job approval sits right at 50 per cent.

Here’s how the tracking polls stack up for the day:

Gallup: Romney 50, Obama 47

Rasmussen: Romney 50, Obama 47

IBD/TIPP: Obama by 2

PPP: Obama 49, Romney 48

