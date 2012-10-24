WAPO/ABC POLL: ROMNEY TAKES THE LEAD

Photo: AP

Republican nominee Mitt Romney took the lead in the latest Washington Post/ABC daily tracking poll. He now leads President Barack Obama 49-48 among likely voters, a two-point swing from Monday.It’s a flip from Monday’s first Washington Post/ABC tracking poll, when Obama led Romney 49-48.



Looking deeper into the poll, the margin is razor-thin. Romney gets 48.51 per cent of the vote to Obama’s 48.44 per cent. That means about 10 votes separate the two candidates.

The WaPo/ABC tracking poll is a bit different from Gallup, which put Romney up 5 points on Obama among likely voters today. The WaPo/ABC poll uses a four-day tracking model, which means that today’s results will include polling from Friday through yesterday. It does not include any interviews after last night’s debate.

Besides Romney’s swing into the lead, here are some other significant numbers:

Romney leads Obama on the question of which candidate would best handle the economy, 50-45.

Obama’s approval-to-disapproval rating sits at 49-49.

Independents split 52-43 for Romney.

