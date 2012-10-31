WAPO/ABC POLL: Mitt Romney Gains Back The Lead Over Obama

Photo: AP

Republican nominee Mitt Romney gained a one-point lead on President Barack Obama in the latest Washington Post-ABC News daily tracking poll. It is the fifth consecutive day that the race has been within a single point or less, and it’s a one-point change from Monday’s results.Romney gets 49 per cent of the vote, while Obama gets 48 per cent.



Obama continued to remain close to Romney on the crucial question of which candidate would best handle the economy — he now trails by 3 points. Meanwhile, he holds slim leads on the “economic empathy” questions — which candidate best understands your problems, and which candidate shares your values.

Also notable in the poll: Romney’s lead with Independents — which had soared to as much as 16 points last week — now stands at just 7 points. Both candidates have solid support among their respective bases.

