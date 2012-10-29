GALLUP: Obama Gains A Point On Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama gained slightly in Gallup’s daily tracking poll on Sunday, following two days of polling that saw his approval rating crumble and his rival jump to a comfortable advantage.With just nine days before Election Day, Obama closed the gap slightly and now trails Republican rival Mitt Romney by 4 points. Romney still garners 50 per cent of likely voters, while Obama gets 46 per cent.



Among registered voters, Obama retook a one-point, 48-47 lead on the Republican nominee.

Obama’s approval rating, meanwhile, improved after falling to concerning new lows yesterday. His approval rating jumped from 46 to 48 per cent, and his disapproval rating dropped from 49 to 48 per cent. That gives him an even split, but it’s still below the “safe” 50 per cent level that typically precludes an incumbent’s re-election.

In other tracking poll news today:

Rasmussen: Romney 50, Obama 47 (Obama gained a point)

ABC/Washington Post: Romney 49, Obama 48 (constant)

