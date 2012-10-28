GALLUP: ROMNEY HOLDS 5-POINT LEAD, OBAMA APPROVAL RATING SLIDES

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney held a 5-point lead in today’s Gallup daily tracking poll, the same lead the Republican nominee held yesterday over President Barack Obama.Obama continues to trails Romney 51-46 among likely voters and is tied with the Republican nominee, 48-48, among registered voters.



More disconcerting for the president, however, is that his approval rating has fallen to just 46 per cent, while his disapproval rating climbed to 49 per cent.

Today’s results include polling from last Saturday through yesterday. That means there will be four days of post-third debate polling.

