GALLUP: MITT ROMNEY SOARS BACK TO 5-POINT LEAD OVER OBAMA

Photo: AP

Republican nominee Mitt Romney jumped back out to a 5-point lead over President Barack Obama in Gallup’s daily tracking poll of likely voters Friday, and now leads the president 51-46.Obama and Romney are now tied, 48-48, among registered voters, and the president’s approval rating dipped to just 48 per cent, below the “safe” level for an incumbent’s re-election.



The results indicate the halting of what had been a pronounced Obama bounce over the past seven days of polling. Obama had climbed back from a 7-point deficit a week ago to just 3 points over the past two days. The president had also retaken the lead with registered voters, and his approval rating jumped over 50 per cent.

Today’s polling includes results from last Friday through yesterday.

In other tracking poll news, Romney leads Obama by identical 50-47 marks in the Washington Post/ABC News and Rasmussen tracking polls.

