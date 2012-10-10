GALLUP: Romney Leads Obama By Two Points

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney has surged one point in the latest Gallup polling numbers, and now leads President Barack Obama by two points among likely voters, 49 per cent to 47 per cent in the seven-day rolling average. Tuesday’s Gallup tracking is the first time this cycle that the polling firm has differentiated between likely and registered voters.



Romney’s slight gain comes off of several days of horrible polling news for Obama. The Gallup poll was expected to be tied today, after Monday’s rolling average showed Obama up by 5 points among registered voters.

Here’s a quick recap of the disaster for Obama the last 24 hours:

A national Pew Research poll found that Romney swung into a 4-point lead over the president.

The Pew Research poll also found that Obama and Romney were essentially tied on which candidate would to more to help the middle class, which was previously a key advantage for the president.

Polls in Pennsylvania and Michigan — two previously safe states for Obama — showed his lead crumbling.

