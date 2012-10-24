GALLUP: Mitt Romney Maintains A Big 5-Point Lead On Obama

Photo: AP

Gallup has finally released today’s daily tracking results, which show Republican Mitt Romney leading President Barack Obama by a slightly narrowing 5 points among likely voters. That’s down a point from Romney’s 6-point likely-voter advantage yesterday, and down 2 points from Sunday’s lead of 7 points. That lead was his largest of the campaign.



Romney’s lead among registered voters stayed status-quo at 48-47.

Today’s results included a rolling average of polling from last Tuesday through yesterday. There will be no effect from last night’s debate.

Obama’s approval rating, meanwhile, ticked up to 51 per cent, above the “safe” 50 per cent level for re-election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.