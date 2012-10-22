GALLUP: Mitt Romney Expands His Lead To An Enormous 7 Points

Photo: AP

Republican Mitt Romney has expanded his lead in Gallup’s daily tracking poll to 7 points among likely voters, an increase of a point from Saturday. The 52 per cent to 45 per cent lead matches Romney’s largest of the campaign.Other recent polls, including a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll released Sunday, have shown a dead heat between Romney and President Barack Obama.



But Gallup continues to trend more in Romney’s direction. Romney also expanded his lead to 3 points among registered voters.

On Saturday, Romney held a 6-point advantage among likely voters and a 2-point advantage among registered voters.

Today’s results include polling from last Sunday through yesterday. That means that four days of post-debate polling are factored into the rolling average.

