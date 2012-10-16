GALLUP: Mitt Romney Holds His 2-Point Lead For The Fourth Straight Day

Photo: AP

For the fourth consecutive day on Monday, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney held onto a firm 2-point advantage over President Barack Obama in Gallup’s daily tracking poll of likely voters.Romney jumped out to the 2-point lead on Friday and hasn’t looked back, as it has held steady since. Romney’s stable advantage is significant, because today’s results reflect the average of polling from last Monday to yesterday. So, even with Gallup dropping some of the more favourable post-debate polling days from their seven-day average, Romney continues to sustain his lead.



Obama continues to lead 48-46 among registered voters.

Meanwhile, Obama’s approval rating held at 48 per cent for the third consecutive day, a number that should be concerning for the president. That number is below the “safe” threshold for an incumbent’s re-election. His disapproval rating also stood firm at 47 per cent, giving him an almost even 48-47 approval-to-disapproval split.

Earlier Monday, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll found Obama with a 3-point lead among likely voters. In the Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll, Romney leads Obama by a single point.

