GALLUP: Mitt Romney Keeps A 2-Point Lead Over Obama

Photo: AP

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s 2-point lead over President Barack Obama held steady in today’s Gallup daily tracking poll.On Friday, Romney expanded his lead to 2 percentage points among likely voters, which had expanded a point from the previous day and continued a pronounced surge following last week’s presidential debate.



Obama did, however, expand his lead among registered voters to 49-46. On Friday, his lead in that group was only 2 points.

Romney’s 2-point lead with likely voters matches the advantage Romney had Tuesday, the first day that Gallup switched to a likely-voter model.

Today’s results reflect the average of polling from last Friday (the second day of polling after the debate) to yesterday.

Also of note, Obama’s approval rating slipped to only 48 per cent, below the “safe” level for an incumbent’s re-election. That number dipped 2 percentage points. His disapproval rating jumped 2 points to 46 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.