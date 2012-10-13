GALLUP: Mitt Romney Expands His Lead Over Obama

Photo: AP

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney expanded his lead over President Barack Obama to 2 points in Gallup’s daily tracking poll Friday, his second consecutive day with a lead.Romney now holds a 49-47 advantage among likely voters. Among registered voters, Obama leads 48-46, unchanged from Thursday.



The 2-point lead matches the edge Romney had Tuesday, the first day that Gallup switched to a likely-voter model.

On Thursday, Romney took back a 48-47 lead after Obama tied the race on Wednesday. Romney also swung the race 3 points among registered voters.

Obama’s approval rating on Friday fell 2 points to 50 per cent, right at the “safe” threshold for an incumbent’s re-election. Obama has been at or above 50 per cent since a big jump last week.

