GALLUP: Obama Roars Back, Race Tied At 48

President Barack Obama has moved into a 48-48 tie with Republican nominee Mitt Romney in Gallup’s daily tracking poll among likely voters.The shift comes a day after Romney stormed into 2-point lead over Obama in Tuesday’s daily tracking poll, the first time the firm used a likely-voter screen.



Romney had been on a polling roll in the past few days, taking the lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average for the first time since October 2011.

But Gallup’s seven-day rolling average indicates that his post-debate bump might be cresting, though it has made a significant dent on his position in the race. Among registered voters, Obama has a significant, 50-45 lead.

Obama’s approval rating among adults stayed at 53 per cent, well above the “safe” 50-per cent threshold for an incumbent’s re-election. His disapproval rating also remained at 42 per cent. It’s the first time Obama’s approval rating has remained that high for two straight days since May 2011, following the killing of Osama bin Laden.

