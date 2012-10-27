WAPO/ABC POLL: Obama Climbs Back To Within A Point Of Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama gained 2 points on Republican rival Mitt Romney in Friday’s Washington Post/ABC News daily tracking poll. Romney now leads the president, 49 per cent to 48 per cent.That marked a return to Wednesday’s levels, a day after Romney bumped 2 points himself and broke out to a 50-47 lead.



Other key numbers:

Obama’s approval rating sits at 50 per cent. His disapproval rating is 47 per cent.

Romney still has a significant, 7-point advantage on handling the economy.

Independents prefer Romney by a record 20 points.

In other tracking poll news Friday, Romney led Obama 50-47 in Rasmussen’s daily survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.