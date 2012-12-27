GOP Approval Ratings Plummet After 'Plan B' Fiasco

Photo: AP

Americans’ previous bright outlook on leaders resolving the year-end fiscal cliff has plunged in recent days, and a new Gallup poll suggests that they place most of their early blame on Republican leaders in Congress.Only 26 per cent of voters approve of the job Congressional Republicans are doing in handling fiscal cliff negotiations, down 3 per cent from a week ago. At the same time, President Barack Obama’s approval rating on the fiscal cliff has soared from 48 per cent a week ago to 54 per cent today.



Only 50 per cent of respondents think that there will be some kind of deal in the final few days to avert the cliff. 40-eight per cent now think that the U.S. will go over the cliff.

Americans’ optimism on that question has plummeted 15 points in the past week. Here’s a look:

Photo: Gallup

The poll follows the failure last week of House Speaker John Boehner’s “Plan B,” which failed to garner enough Republican support to earn a floor vote last week.

The Gallup survey also follows the overall trend of fiscal cliff polling, which has not looked good for Republicans. In a Quinnipiac poll taken two weeks ago, more voters said they would blame Republicans by a 53-27 margin.

