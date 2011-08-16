Obama Promises "Very Specific" Jobs And Deficit Plan In September

Photo: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

President Barack Obama announced Monday night that he will put forward a “very specific” plan on job creation and deficit control in September for Congress to act on when they return from the August recess.”I’ll be putting forward, when they come back in September, a very specific plan to boost the economy, to create jobs, and to control our deficit,” he said at a town hall in Decorah, Iowa. “And if they don’t get it done, then we’ll be running against a Congress that’s not doing anything for the American people, and the choice will be very stark and will be very clear.”



Obama has been criticised by Republicans for months for not putting his plans in writing, rather using closed door meetings with lawmakers to pitch his policies. “Where’s the paper?” became a common GOP talking point during the debt limit debate.

As Norm Ornsetein writes in The New Republic, Obama is planning his reelection campaign along the lines of Truman in 1948 — blaming a do-nothing Congress, that has angered multiple constituencies, for the nation’s problems.

Obama his using his three-day bus tour through the Midwest to push his jobs agenda and escape the partisan rhetoric of Washington, though the trip has been criticised by Republicans for its seemingly political nature.

The president today will also announce five administration initiatives to help rural Americans gain increased access to capital for small businesses, job training opportunities, and better healthcare.

