Obama Victory Newspapers Going For More Than $100 On eBay

Dead-tree media has one thing going for it that the Internet never will: When historic news breaks, like Barack Obama’s election, no one will take a screenshot of their RSS reader to keep as a memento.



Demand for Wednesday newspapers heralding the Obama win was so high that many papers ran an extra run yesterday, and predictably, a thriving market in the collectibles has emerged on eBay (EBAY).

How much would you pay for an Obama newspaper? The following are the top bids this morning:

$122.50 for the New York Times

$100.00 for the Chicago Tribune

$51.00 for the Chicago Sun-Times

$51.00 for the Los Angeles Times

$41.00 for the New York Post

$28.76 for the Chicago Daily Herald

$26.00 for the Chicago Northwest Herald

$16.50 for the Rockford Register Star (IL)

$14.49 for the New York Daily News

$12.50 for USA Today

$9.49 for the Indianapolis Star

We should an add a few caveats to our eBay prices:

A lot of these bidders are probably going on eBay for the first time and not comparing auctions, the smart buyer will research the listings carefully: You can buy the prized New York Times Obama “1st edition” (pictured) for as low as $49.99 with eBay’s “Buy It Now” if you’re smart.

With so many sellers, we think the bottom will drop out from under this market in a few days. But at least a few are going long — one bidder put up $1,009.99 for 400 copies of the Chicago Tribune.

