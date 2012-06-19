Obama Victory Newspapers Going For More Than $100 On eBay

Dead-tree media has one thing going for it that the Internet never will: When historic news breaks, like Barack Obama’s election, no one will take a screenshot of their RSS reader to keep as a memento.
Demand for Wednesday newspapers heralding the Obama win was so high that many papers ran an extra run yesterday, and predictably, a thriving market in the collectibles has emerged on eBay (EBAY).
How much would you pay for an Obama newspaper? The following are the top bids this morning:
- $122.50 for the New York Times
- $100.00 for the Chicago Tribune
- $51.00 for the Chicago Sun-Times
- $51.00 for the Los Angeles Times
- $41.00 for the New York Post
- $28.76 for the Chicago Daily Herald
- $26.00 for the Chicago Northwest Herald
- $16.50 for the Rockford Register Star (IL)
- $14.49 for the New York Daily News
- $12.50 for USA Today
- $9.49 for the Indianapolis Star
We should an add a few caveats to our eBay prices:
- A lot of these bidders are probably going on eBay for the first time and not comparing auctions, the smart buyer will research the listings carefully: You can buy the prized New York Times Obama “1st edition” (pictured) for as low as $49.99 with eBay’s “Buy It Now” if you’re smart.
- With so many sellers, we think the bottom will drop out from under this market in a few days. But at least a few are going long — one bidder put up $1,009.99 for 400 copies of the Chicago Tribune.
