Obama Vetoes Ban On Some iPad And iPhone Models

Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden looking at an iPhone.

President Barack Obama vetoed an International Trade Commission (ITC) ban on some models of the iPhone and iPad today.

The ban started in June and only affected older models like the iPhone 4 and the iPad 2 with cellular data connection. At the time, the ITC said those devices violated patents from Samsung.

Since iPhones and iPads are made overseas, the ITC was able to block them from being imported to the U.S. Obama’s veto today means Apple will be able to ship those devices without worry.

