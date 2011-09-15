PHOTOS: Inside President Obama's $24 Million Martha's Vineyard Getaway

Last week, we told you that Blue Heron Farm, the Martha’s Vineyard estate where the Obama family has vacationed for the past three years, was about to be put up for sale.

Now the listing is official. The 28.5-acre property, owned by Republican businessman William Van Devender, was just listed by Wallace & Co. and Sotheby’s International Realty for $23.7 million.

The private retreat, in Chilmark, has two full-size homes, an eight-stall horse barn and six paddocks, and a waterfall pool with hot tub.

It also has a par-3 golf hole and half basketball court–no wonder the sports-loving President chose to return to the spot over and over.

This is a 28.5-acre property

We're sure the President appreciated the massive American flag out front

The estate is situated on Tisbury Great Pond

A long private driveway leads up to the main house

A covered porch

Inside, the decor is classic

A country-style living room

And a kitchen to match

All together, the compound has 13 bedrooms

And 15 bathrooms

It also has a wine cellar

Here's the pool, complete with waterfall and hot tub

There are five structures on the property

One of the horse paddocks

We bet Michelle loved this garden

This is the lawn bowling field

Inside one of the smaller homes on the estate

The boathouse

And the dock

This place seems fit for a presidential getaway

Want to check out the Obamas' old stomping grounds?

