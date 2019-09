Obama is back near his highs on InTrade, with 67.5% odds of winning.



It’s not totally clear that this is related to the latest Romney comments about government dependency, as the spike seems to have occurred a few hours after this trickled yesterday.

Photo: InTrade

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.