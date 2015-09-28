Here comes Obama's UN speech...

President Barack Obama is about to give a major address to the United Nations’ General Assembly.

According to a White House official, the president is expected to tout the US-led nuclear agreement with Iran, and will call for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Syria as well as greater action to confront ISIS.

Obama is in New York for the two days for the conference, where he will also hold meetings with several world leaders, including Cuban President Raul Castro and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Of particular interest is the meeting with Putin later Monday, the pair’s first meeting in about two years. Putin has criticised the Obama administration’s Syria policy in recent days, while Russia has escalated its support of embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its coordination with Iran.

Putin is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly later Monday morning.

Watch Obama’s speech below, via the White House:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.