Obama Turns To Twitter's Dick Costolo To Round Out His Advisory Committee

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

President Obama has decided to appoint Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to his National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.Costolo will be joining executives from Microsoft and McAfee, as well as Dan Hesse of Sprint Nextel and Ivan Seidenberg of Verizon.

NSTAC gives the government advice about all telecommunications services. Asking Twitter’s CEO to join the committee shows how much the world relies on it for news consumption and communication.



