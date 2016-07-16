Obama delivers a clear signal of support for Turkey's 'democratically elected government'

Picture: Getty Images

US President Barack Obama delivered a clear signal of support for the “democratically elected government of Turkey” amid an apparent coup attempt by factions of the Turkish military.

The White House said Obama called Secretary of State John Kerry late Friday night, US eastern time, to discuss the unfolding events in Turkey.

“The President and Secretary agreed that all parties in Turkey should support the democratically elected government of Turkey, show restraint, and avoid any violence or bloodshed. The Secretary underscored that the State Department will continue to focus on the safety and security of US citizens in Turkey. The President asked the Secretary to continue to keep him updated as the situation unfolds,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Kerry also issued a separate statement of support, adding that the US was viewing the situation with “gravest concern.”

Factions of the military staged an attempted coup, plunging the NATO member and American ally into chaos. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged resistance via FaceTime, leading people in Turkey to take to the streets of Istanbul.

“I spoke this evening to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and emphasised the United States’ absolute support for Turkey’s democratically-elected, civilian government and democratic institutions,” Kerry said.

He added: “We urge all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of diplomatic missions and personnel and civilians throughout Turkey.”

