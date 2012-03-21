Obama Tucked David Cameron Into Bed On Air Force One

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama appears to have a rather cuddly approach to foreign relations. British Prime Minister David Cameron recounted a story about Obama letting him borrow his bed while on the Air Force One.



“He said ‘David, why don’t you use my bed and put your feet up,'” Cameron said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“So I duly did and Barack went to the back of the plane and explained to my private secretary and the team…’Don’t worry, the British Prime Minister is fine, I’ve just tucked him up in bed.'”

Cameron was speaking at a public business awards ceremony, the Telegraph said. He said that the incident reminded him of other famous, random interactions between US and British leaders, Metro reported.

“We remember the story of Winston Churchill when he stayed in the White House and he was in the bath. [Franklin D] Roosevelt walked into the bathroom and Churchill stood up and said ‘The British prime minister has nothing to hide from the president of the United States,'” Cameron said.

Cameron was the first foreign leader invited on the Air Force One by Obama, according to Metro.

A White House aide told The Asian Age that the two leaders also bonded at a basketball game. Cameron sat courtside with Obama as the president explained the rules.

