WHITE HOUSE: 'There has been no evidence' to support Trump's voter-fraud claim

White House press secretary Josh Earnest on Monday brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud during an election he won.

“I think what I can say as an objective fact is that there has been no evidence produced to substantiate a claim like that,” he said during a daily press briefing with reporters. “But for a reaction or an explanation, I would refer you to the president-elect’s team.”

On Sunday, amid a tweetstorm over a recount effort that began in Wisconsin, Trump offered without any evidence a claim that “millions” voted illegally for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, saying he otherwise would have won the national popular vote. He also claimed there was widespread voter fraud in California, Virginia, and New Hampshire, another claim that was not backed up by any evidence.

Trump won the election by a wide margin in the Electoral College, securing the presidency, but he is trailing Clinton by more than two million votes nationwide.

Watch Earnest’s comments below:

White House: “There has been no evidence” of Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud https://t.co/GvTGACYct1 https://t.co/dVPbk7tT5H

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 28, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.