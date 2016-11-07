Obama roasts Trump over report that he had his Twitter account taken away

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

President Barack Obama mocked Donald Trump on Sunday after a report suggested his campaign reportedly barred the Republican presidential nominee from using his Twitter account.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Hillary Clinton’s behalf in Florida, Obama echoed a common argument Democrats have made against Trump over the past several months: Trump’s aggressive, outspoken behaviour on Twitter demonstrates why he cannot be trusted with the US nuclear arsenal.

“In the last two days, they had so little confidence in his self control, they just said they’re going to take away your Twitter. If somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, they can’t handle the nuclear codes,” Obama said.

He continued: “If somebody starts tweeting at 3 in the morning because SNL made fun of you, then you can’t handle the nuclear codes.”

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump’s campaign convinced the Republican presidential nominee to hand over his account’s reins to his assistants in order to keep him on message in the final days of the presidential campaign.

Watch the clip below, via Talking Points Memo:

Obama is one of a handful of Clinton surrogates who have fanned out across the country in key battleground states in order to boost Democratic voter turnout. In the past week alone, Obama has travelled to Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio, and he is slated to make stops in Michigan, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania before Tuesday’s election.

