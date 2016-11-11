Obama gives Trump advice: 'A good rule' is 'don't answer any questions' when press shouts them out

President Barack Obama advised President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday not to answer questions when reporters start shouting them out.

“This a good rule: Don’t answer any questions when they start yelling at you,” Obama told Trump.

Reporters were permitted into the Oval Office after the pair met for more than an hour.

Neither Trump nor Obama have a particularly rosy history with the press. Trump has not held a press conference in months, and Obama has angered many in the press for his administration’s crackdown on leaks to the media.

Trump said Thursday was the first time he had met Obama.

The president-elect was scheduled to meet House Speaker Paul Ryan for lunch later in the day.

