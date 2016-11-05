'Everybody sit down and be quiet for a sec': Obama scolds crowd, defends Trump protester at Clinton rally

President Barack Obama chided a crowd Friday afternoon after it began booing a Donald Trump supporter at a Hillary Clinton rally.

Campaigning on Clinton’s behalf in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Obama seemed to lose control of the crowd at the rally, scolding it for not being “focused” and urging the pro-Clinton crowd to respect the man’s freedom of speech.

“Everybody, hey, listen up. Hey, I told you to be focused, and you’re not focused right now,” Obama said. “Hold up, everybody sit down and be quiet for a second. Everyone sit down and be quiet for a second.”

“You’ve got an older candidate who is supporting his candidate, he’s not doing nothing, you don’t have to worry about him. This is what I mean about folks not being focused,” Obama continued. “First of all, we live in a country that respects free speech, second of all it looks like he may have served in our military, and we’ve got to respect that. Third of all, he was elderly, and we’ve got to respect our elders. Fourth of all, don’t boo: vote.”

Obama has mounted a furious push in recent days for Clinton’s campaign, devoting every day this week to campaigning for his administration’s former secretary of state.

