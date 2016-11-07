'He thought it was OK just to lie': Obama blasts Trump for misrepresenting how he handled a protester

President Barack Obama bashed Donald Trump on Sunday for misrepresenting his interaction with a Trump supporter at one of his rallies.

Obama was campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday when an audience member began waving a Trump sign, eliciting loud boos from the crowd. Obama scolded the audience and reminded spectators of the man’s freedom of speech.

However, Trump gave a strikingly different account of the incident at a rally later that night, telling his supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, that Obama was “screaming” at the protester and “became unhinged.”

Obama lampooned Trump’s version of the story at a rally in Kissimmee, Florida.

He “just made it up,” Obama said. “Didn’t just make it up, but said the exact opposite of what had happened. With impunity.”

“But that says something about how unacceptable behaviour has become normal. And that’s why he is uniquely unqualified to hold this job,” he added, to applause from the crowd.

Obama said the way Trump framed the incident shows why “our values are at stake” on Election Day.

“The point is that he thought it was OK just to lie in front of all his supporters, on television,” he said. “Wasn’t even trying to be sneaky about it.”

With two days before Election Day, the Clinton campaign has deployed Obama to the key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio, hoping his popularity will raise voter turnout.

Watch the moment below:

