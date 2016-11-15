Obama on Trump: 'I don't think he's ideological'

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President Barack Obama at his first press conference since Donald Trump’s election.

President Barack Obama said Monday that he believes President-elect Donald Trump is not someone who is stringently tied to a political philosophy.

“I don’t think he’s ideological,” Obama said. “I think ultimately, he is pragmatic.”

The president, who made his remarks at a press conference in the White House briefing room, said that quality could “serve him well.”

Earlier, Obama said Trump was getting ready to assume the presidency with less “set, hard and fast policy positions” than most others preparing for the job.

The president said it “will be interesting to see what happens” when Trump takes office, suggesting the reality of various situations might be at odds with the hardline right-wing rhetoric Trump championed on the campaign trail.

Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president in January.

