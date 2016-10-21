OBAMA: Trump's refusal to commit to accepting election results 'dangerous' rhetoric

President Barack Obama admonished Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday for refusing to say whether he will accept the outcome of the November elections.

“That is not a joking matter,” Obama said. “No, no, no. I want everyone to pay attention here.”

Obama added: “That is dangerous.”

The president, campaigning in Miami for Hillary Clinton and Senate candidate Chris Murphy, said that “when you try to sow the seeds of doubt in people’s minds about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy.”

“Then you are doing the work of our adversaries for them,” Obama argued. “Because our democracy depends on people knowing their vote matters.”

Obama was not the first to criticise Trump for the comments — not by a long shot.

In the immediate aftermath of the final presidential debate on Wednesday, Republicans trained their fire on their nominee for threatening to upend a cornerstone of American democracy.

Arizona Sen. John McCain, the 2008 GOP nominee for president, rebuked Trump in a statement, saying it is the “American way” to peacefully accept election results.

