Obama Tries To Save Dying Healthcare Bill

Obama is set to give a speech at 3:15 on healthcare, as fears mount that the bill may already be dead.



Yesterday’s (not too shocking) revelation from the CBO, that the bill would end up costing the government, not saving it money, seems to have really demoralized dems, who had been arguing that fiscal prudence and expanded coverage could go hand in hand.

Then today, Rasmussen came out with a poll suggesting that the majority of the public opposed the creation of a public plan.

Remember, Obama’s job is to convinced Democrats the new scheme is a good one. They have the votes to do it. Problem is, they also have to run for office.

