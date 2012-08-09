One Of The Biggest Players In Private Equity Could Become Obama's Next Treasury Secretary

Photo: AP

From Ben White’s Morning Money:Tons of feedback from top insiders on our list of possible Treasury secretaries and Fed chairs in an Obama II or Romney I administration. One of our favourite new names on the Dem side: Blackstone President and COO Hamilton “Tony” James for Treasury. James, who held a fundraiser for Obama at his Park Ave. apartment and has been a big donor, is said to be on the list. He would catch some Democratic and financial reform activist flak for coming out of Wall Street but is deeply respected in the industry and served on Obama’s export council.



Blackstone is one of the largest private equity firms in the world. Read more at Politico.com.

