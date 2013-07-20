Obama Makes A Surprise Appearance To Make A Statement About The Trayvon Martin Case

President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room Friday afternoon to make a statement on the verdict in the George Zimmerman case.



Obama spoke very personally about the case, touching on his own experiences with racial profiling growing up.

“Trayvon Martin could’ve been me, 35 years ago,” Obama said.

“There are very few African-American men who haven’t had the experience of being followed in a department store — that includes me,” Obama said.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.