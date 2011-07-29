Obama Trails Romney In Key Battleground States

Photo: AP

President Obama’s re-election campaign is in serious trouble in key battleground states. Josh Kraushaar of National Journal reports that if the president can’t pick up his numbers in states like Michigan, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Ohio, he is certain to lose re-election.In Michigan, a state in which Obama won with 57% of the vote in 2008, Romney now leads Obama by a margin of 46% to 42%. Romney’s “lead” doesn’t really much matter at this point. It’s the weakness of Obama’s support that is stunning.



In Ohio, which Obama barely won with 51% in 2008, Romney leads Obama, 45% to 41%. Again, it’s not the “lead.” It’s Obama’s weakness among Ohio voters that stands out.

Romney would also beat Obama in Iowa and New Hampshire, where, Kraushaar notes, the president’s approval rating shows signs of being damaged by the consistent attacks of Republican presidential candidates campaigning in those states.

Obama’s job approval ratings in key swing states are likewise anemic. Kraushaar notes that in most of those states, Obama’s favorability rating hovers in the low 40s. Incumbents with favorability ratings in the low 40s, generally speaking, face extremely difficult re-election campaigns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.