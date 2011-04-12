Obama Trails In New Florida Poll

John Ellis
Richard Wirthlin, pollster and political advisor to Ronald Reagan, used to say that Republicans had to win two of three states — Florida, Texas and California — to have any chance of winning the White House. 

With California now deep blue and Texas deep red in presidential elections, Wirthlin’s adage has been reduced to a simple proposition: Republicans have to win Florida’s 29 electoral colleges votes if they want to win the White House.

Today, Republicans got some good news from the Sunshine State.  A new poll of Florida voters shows President Obama faring poorly in hypothetical re-election match-ups.  He trails both former Governor Mitt Romney (R-MA) and former Governor Mike Huckabee by five percentage points. 

More troubling for the president, his approval rating has spiraled downward.  According to the poll, 43% of those interviewed approve of the job Mr. Obama is doing as president, 56% disapprove.

That’s getting awfully close to the danger zone.  No wonder he’s firing up his re-election campaign early. 

