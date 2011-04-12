Obama Trails In New Florida Poll

Richard Wirthlin, pollster and political advisor to Ronald Reagan, used to say that Republicans had to win two of three states — Florida, Texas and California — to have any chance of winning the White House.



With California now deep blue and Texas deep red in presidential elections, Wirthlin’s adage has been reduced to a simple proposition: Republicans have to win Florida’s 29 electoral colleges votes if they want to win the White House.

Today, Republicans got some good news from the Sunshine State. A new poll of Florida voters shows President Obama faring poorly in hypothetical re-election match-ups. He trails both former Governor Mitt Romney (R-MA) and former Governor Mike Huckabee by five percentage points.

More troubling for the president, his approval rating has spiraled downward. According to the poll, 43% of those interviewed approve of the job Mr. Obama is doing as president, 56% disapprove.

That’s getting awfully close to the danger zone. No wonder he’s firing up his re-election campaign early.

You can read the full poll story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.