Obama: It's 'No Fun' To Be Stuck In Traffic Because Of Me

President Barack Obama softened his tone on the traffic problems his visits bring to New York City after making light of the situation the day before.

Obama, whose security detail often closes streets and envelopes nearby areas in gridlock, joked on Tuesday that he hadn’t noticed what everyone was complaining about.

“It’s actually pretty smooth for me during the week,” Obama said to laughs in a speech before the Clinton Global Initiative in Manhattan. “I don’t know what the problem is. Everyone hypes the traffic but I haven’t noticed.”

Obama received some criticism for the remark. However, according to two reporters at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Obama made sure to empathise with frustrated commuters as well.

“It’s no fun,” Obama admitted.

