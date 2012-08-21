Obama Responds To Missouri Senate Candidate: 'Rape Is Rape'

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

President Barack Obama just made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, where he was asked to comment on Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin’s comment Sunday suggesting that “legitimate rape” does not cause pregnancy. “Rape is rape,” Obama said. “The idea that we should be parsing, and qualifying, and slicing what types of rape we’re talking about, doesn’t make sense to the American people.”



Obama added that Akin’s remarks are further evidence of why it doesn’t make sense for legislators, “most of whom are men,” to make decisions regarding women’s health.

But the President did not call on Akin to drop out of the race.

“He was nominated by the Republicans in Missouri,” Obama said. “I’ll let them sort that out.”

Watch Obama respond to Todd Akin’s comment below:

