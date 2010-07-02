Obama: The Jobs Data Was Good On A Year-Over-Year Basis

Well, he’s putting the best spin on things he can.



In some comments from the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base, Barack Obama notes that this morning’s jobs numbers look pretty good compared to where we were a year ago (which is totally true!).

But he acknowledges we’re not getting back to full employment fast enough, and so he’s just announced 66 new broadband-related infrastructure projects designed to bridge the digital divide, create jobs, and whatnot..

