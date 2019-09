Obama To Tap FINRA executive Mary Schapiro To Run SEC

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Big O is planning on naming Mary Schapiro to run the SEC.



Schapiro now heads the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which was created last year as a mash up of the National Association of Securities Dealers¬† and the member regulation, enforcement and arbitration functions of the NYSE. Earlier she ran the NASD and was Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. She’s been a Commissioner at the SEC too.

As one of the few people in Washington who have held high-level positions in the regulation of both futures and securities, she’ll be well-positioned to oversee the likely transition to a more unified financial regulatory regime.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.