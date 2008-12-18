Obama To Tap FINRA executive Mary Schapiro To Run SEC

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Big O is planning on naming Mary Schapiro to run the SEC.



Schapiro now heads the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which was created last year as a mash up of the National Association of Securities Dealers and the member regulation, enforcement and arbitration functions of the NYSE. Earlier she ran the NASD and was Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. She’s been a Commissioner at the SEC too.

As one of the few people in Washington who have held high-level positions in the regulation of both futures and securities, she’ll be well-positioned to oversee the likely transition to a more unified financial regulatory regime.

