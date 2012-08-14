Obama To NASA: 'You Guys Are A Little Cooler Than You Used To Be'

President Obama called NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover team this morning to congratulate them on a successful landing of the car-size robot last week.



The President had some nice things to say about team’s accomplishments, but he was also impressed by the lab’s trend-setting style. Obama was mostly referring to NASA’s “Mohawk Guy” (real name Boback Ferdowski), the lead flight engineer who became an Internet sensation during the landing because of his star-and-stripes hairdo.

“It does sound like NASA’s come a long way from the white-shirt, dark-rimmed glasses. You guys are little cooler than you used to be,” he joked.

You can listen to the full recording from Ustream here:



Video streaming by Ustream

