Obama Sets Meetings With Senate Leadership On Deficit Reduction

Obama will host Senate leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss deficit reduction.

Photo: dcJohn via flickr

President Barack Obama will meet (separately) with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss deficit reduction and the debt ceiling on Monday.”The President and Vice President will hold meetings at the White House with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the status of the negotiations to find common ground on a balanced approach to deficit reduction,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.



Senator Jim DeMint (S-SC) warned his Senate colleagues that unless massive spending cuts and a balanced budget amendment were included in the debt ceiling hike, there would be retribution from Republican primary voters.

“It would be the most toxic vote,” said DeMint, who has backed many Tea Party challengers against mainstream Republicans. He told ABC News that “not only are those individuals gone, but I would suspect the Republican Party would be set back many years.”

