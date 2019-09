According to AFP, Obama will meet personally with his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao before the G20 meeting (via Mike Allen).



Earlier ForexLive noted chatter of a weekend yuan revaluation.

Certainly a lot to get tongues wagging right now that perhaps the impasse may be resolved (partially).

The dollar is bouncing off its lows… a liittle.

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.