Obama To Make Statement On Libya At 2PM

Photo: Flickr

President Barack Obama will make a statement on the fall of the Qaddafi regime in Libya at 2 p.m. today the White House announced.His remarks, from Martha’s Vineyard where he is vacationing, will not be carried live by the networks, but will be replayed shortly thereafter.



White House Deputy Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters Monday that U.S. officials do not know Qaddafi’s whereabouts, but they do not believe he has left Libya.

Earnest said Obama has not changed his opposition to putting U.S. troops on the ground in Libya to help secure the country.

Here is Obama’s statement from Sunday night on the developing situation in the North African country:

“Tonight, the momentum against the Qadhafi regime has reached a tipping point. Tripoli is slipping from the grasp of a tyrant. The Qadhafi regime is showing signs of collapsing. The people of Libya are showing that the universal pursuit of dignity and freedom is far stronger than the iron fist of a dictator.”

“The surest way for the bloodshed to end is simple: Moammar Qadhafi and his regime need to recognise that their rule has come to an end. Qadhafi needs to acknowledge the reality that he no longer controls Libya. He needs to relinquish power once and for all. Meanwhile, the United States has recognised the Transitional National Council as the legitimate governing authority in Libya. At this pivotal and historic time, the TNC should continue to demonstrate the leadership that is necessary to steer the country through a transition by respecting the rights of the people of Libya, avoiding civilian casualties, protecting the institutions of the Libyan state, and pursuing a transition to democracy that is just and inclusive for all of the people of Libya. A season of conflict must lead to one of peace.”

“The future of Libya is now in the hands of the Libyan people. Going forward, the United States will continue to stay in close coordination with the TNC. We will continue to insist that the basic rights of the Libyan people are respected. And we will continue to work with our allies and partners in the international community to protect the people of Libya, and to support a peaceful transition to democracy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.